Eastman launches 800 MW solar module plant in India

Eastman Auto & Power has opened an 800 MW solar module manufacturing facility in Sonipat, Haryana, as part of efforts to expand its domestic solar manufacturing footprint.

The company said the new plant supports its strategy to offer integrated solar solutions, combining PV modules with grid-tie, off-grid and hybrid inverters as well as energy storage batteries.

Modules produced at the Sonipat facility comply with India’s domestic content requirement (DCR) rules and standards set by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), making them eligible for government-supported solar programs.

Eastman said the expansion aligns with the government’s “Make in India” manufacturing initiative and its push to scale distributed solar and storage solutions.

The company also aims to support rooftop solar deployment under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana program, which promotes residential solar installations across India.