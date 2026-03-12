India launches tender for 1 GW round-the-clock renewable power

From pv magazine India

India's SECI has launched a tender seeking developers to build 1 GW of renewable energy capacity capable of supplying electricity on a round-the-clock (RTC) basis. The projects will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model and must include energy storage systems (ESS).

Developers may own the storage assets directly or contract them through third-party providers. The renewable generation component can include solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid systems or other renewable technologies, deployed individually or in combination.

Projects may be located anywhere in India at sites selected by the developer but must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). Renewable generation and storage assets may be co-located or installed at separate locations within a single project.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. Electricity procured under the scheme will be supplied to distribution companies and other electricity buyers across India.

Each bidder must submit a single bid for a minimum contracted capacity of 100 MW and up to 500 MW. Developers with existing renewable or storage projects that have untied capacity may also participate, with the possibility of a longer effective PPA duration depending on the start date of power supply.