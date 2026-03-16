Waaree Energies begins construction of 10 GW ingot, wafer plant in India

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies Ltd has begun construction of an integrated solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur, with planned annual production capacity of 10 GW each for solar ingots and wafers. The company says the complex will be India’s largest integrated ingot and wafer manufacturing facility.

The project will span about 300 acres and involve an investment of around INR 62 billion. The facility will produce high-purity solar ingots and wafers, key upstream components in the solar value chain.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting regional economic development, skill creation and industrial growth in Maharashtra.

The company said the facility will support the expansion of India’s upstream solar manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen domestic supply chains as the country increases solar deployment.

Senior government and industry representatives, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“India’s clean energy transition will be powered not only by renewable deployment but also by building strong domestic manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain,” said Hitesh Doshi, chairman and managing director of Waaree Energies Ltd. “The groundbreaking of our integrated ingot and wafer facility in Nagpur marks an important step in strengthening India’s upstream solar manufacturing ecosystem By developing large-scale domestic capacity for these critical components, we aim to contribute to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, reduce import dependence, and enhance the resilience of the country’s solar supply chain.”

Doshi said Nagpur’s location, industrial ecosystem and connectivity across India make it a suitable site for a project of this scale.

Waaree Energies, headquartered in Mumbai, operates manufacturing facilities with total solar module capacity of 22.3 GW and solar cell manufacturing capacity of up to 5.4 GW. The company operates in more than 25 countries and offers solar manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, green hydrogen solutions, battery energy storage systems, green energy infrastructure and data centers.