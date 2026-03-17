Fox ESS presents residential storage system line with 89.6% round-trip efficiency

From ESS News

Chinese storage system provider Fox ESS has launched a new residential storage system series at the Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026 trade show.

“The innovative cable-free system further revolutionizes installation with unmatched simplicity and convenience,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “While not yet commercially available, it is already generating significant excitement and high expectations.”

The series comes equipped with a built-in gateway featuring a 63 A breaker, making it ideal for whole-house load backup. Its maximum 1 C charge and discharge rate allows rapid energy management, making the system well-suited for virtual power plant (VPP) applications and enabling users to fully leverage multi-scenario benefits, according to the company.

The system supports 6CT/3CT meters with self-adaptive phase sequencing, VPP integration, 5-second power scheduling, and one-click APP upgrades, providing effortless optimization and real-time responsiveness, Fox ESS said. Round-trip efficiency reportedly reaches up to 89.6%.

The Power Q line comprises bith single-phase system and three-phase systems, both built with LFP lithium-ion batteries.

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