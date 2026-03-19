Solarium commissions 1 GW solar module plant in India

From pv magazine India

Solarium Green Energy, a rooftop solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company in India, has commissioned a fully automated solar module manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 1 GW in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The facility, equipped with advanced manufacturing machinery, was set up with capital expenditure of around INR 900 million ($9.6 million), excluding working capital.

“The plant is capable of manufacturing large-format G12 solar modules of up to 725 Wp. It will produce high-efficiency crystalline silicon solar PV modules using technologies such as TOPCon cells, half-cut cells, and bifacial modules, supported by high-precision imported equipment including tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators,’ said the company.

Solar modules account for 50% to 60% of total EPC project costs. With the commissioning of this facility, Solarium expects to strengthen its supply chain, reduce dependence on third-party suppliers, accelerate execution timelines, and improve margins through captive consumption. This move also positions Solarium as an integrated solar solutions provider.

Solarium said that at approximately 85% plant utilization, the facility has the potential to generate annual revenues exceeding INR 10 billion, subject to prevailing market conditions and module pricing, if modules are sold externally. The facility is expected to serve both internal requirements and external customers, including other EPC players and the broader business-to-business (B2B) market.

“The commissioning of this facility marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. Delivered in under nine months, the plant reflects our strong execution capabilities,” said Ankit Garg, chairman and managing director of Solarium Green Energy Ltd. “With a fully automated line capable of producing high-efficiency G12 modules of up to ~725 Wp, this facility strengthens our supply chain, enhances execution capabilities, and supports margin improvement across our EPC business.”