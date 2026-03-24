GCL Optoelectronics wins China’s first commercial perovskite-silicon tandem PV module order

GCL Optoelectronics, a unit of GCL Group, has secured a 1.2 MW commercial perovskite tandem module procurement project launched by Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute, a key research arm of China Huaneng Group, according to a tender document published on March 18 on Huaneng Group’s e-commerce platform.

GCL Optoelectronics was named the sole winning bidder for the project, which calls for commercial-grade perovskite/silicon heterojunction (HJT) tandem PV modules for an outdoor demonstration power plant to be built by Huaneng.

The tender required modules with mass-production conversion efficiency of at least 26%, full IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certification, supply capability from a production line of at least 100 MW, and outdoor degradation performance consistent with a 25-year service life. Delivery is scheduled by the end of June 2026 and includes a 25-year performance warranty.

The project is notable for its procurement criteria. Unlike previous purchases of laboratory samples or pilot-line products, the Huaneng tender explicitly demanded commercial, mass-producible tandem modules with international certification and large-scale supply capability. According to Huaneng, this is the first publicly tendered commercial perovskite tandem module procurement project among China’s five major state-owned power generation groups.

GCL Optoelectronics claims it is China’s first company to achieve mass production of perovskite modules at its factory in Kunshan, China's Jiangsu province.

The company’s products have reportedly passed IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certification and completed more than 10,000 hours of damp heat, UV, and thermal cycling reliability tests. GCL Optoelectronics also says it holds over 500 patent applications covering perovskite tandem materials, manufacturing processes, and tandem structures.

As for Huaneng, it recently commissioned what it describes as the world’s first commercial-scale 5 MW perovskite PV demonstration and verification plant at the Gonghe photovoltaic park in Qinghai province.