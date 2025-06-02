GCL achieves 29.51% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem module

GCL Group has revealed that its GCL Optoelectronics unit has achieved 29.51% power conversion efficiency for a 2,048 cm² perovskite-silicon tandem solar module. The result has been certified by China’s National Institute of Metrology.

GCL said the same module reached 27.34% efficiency a year ago, marking an annual gain of more than two percentage points. It did not disclose technical details behind the latest result.

GCL recently launched what it called the world’s first AI-powered high-throughput perovskite manufacturing system. The line uses 52 precision sensors and an AI decision engine in a self-learning feedback loop, reportedly producing 300 cells and analyzing 1,800 high-precision data sets per day. GCL said this reduces lab-to-factory conversion time by up to 90%.

The company also highlighted cell uniformity, with performance variation between batches under 0.75%, indicating stable output and scalability for mass production.

GCL is pursuing a “gigawatt-scale production + scenario-based demonstration” strategy to commercialize its tandem modules. It is commissioning equipment for its first gigawatt-scale production line, which it expects to begin mass production by the end of 2025. The line will manufacture 2.76 m² large-area perovskite tandem modules and has an expected annual output value of CNY 1 billion ($138.8 million).

In April 2025, GCL Group said its GCL Photoelectric Materials unit achieved 19.04% efficiency for a 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction module.

Another unit, GCL-Perovskite, commissioned a 100 MW production line for perovskite panels in September 2021.

GCL conducts its solar perovskite operations through its Suzhou GCL Nano Technology subsidiary.