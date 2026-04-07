South Australia opens up new areas for renewable energy opportunities

From pv magazine Australia

The South Australia government is calling for investors from around the globe to propose large-scale solar, wind, and storage projects across more than 11,000 square km of land released under the state’s renewable energy framework.

Applications are now open for renewable energy feasibility licenses covering the Whyalla West and Gawler Ranges East areas released under South Australia’s Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Act.

The Gawler Ranges East release area comprises approximately 5,200 square km on the Upper Eyre Peninsula, while the Whyalla West release area spans about 6,500 square km in the Upper Spencer Gulf region.

South Australia’s Department of Energy and Mining (DEM) said the two areas include some of the highest co-incident wind and solar resources in the state, with estimates suggesting they could host projects capable of powering more than 500,000 homes.

The DEM said the tender does not limit applicants to specific technology types, with investors invited to propose how they would optimize land use and renewable energy resources in the release areas.

“Tenders must address the prescribed criteria in their application, including how they plan to deliver the content within a timeframe, their experience, environmental management credentials, and how the project will benefit the state and the traditional custodians of the land,” it said.

The call for tenders in both areas is open until June 28, 2026, with the DEM saying the extended period allows applicants time to prepare bids and engage with native title holders on agreements.

South Australia is at the forefront of Australia’s clean energy transition, with the state currently averaging 75% net variable renewable energy annually and regularly achieving 100% instantaneous variable renewable energy generation, driven by large-scale wind and solar and rooftop PV. The state is targeting 100% net renewables by the end of 2027.