Italy launches tender for 30 MW of floating PV

From pv magazine Italy
Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has planned to allocate a quota of 30 MW for floating photovoltaic systems on inland waters in the latest round of the FER2 tender mechanism for renewable energies.
The auction round will be held on June 8.
Under this auction regime, incentives are granted to innovative renewable energy systems or those with high generation costs that demonstrate innovation and have a reduced environmental and territorial impact.
The tender is the second of its kind and also includes biogas and biomass project allocations. In the first round, finalized in July, the MASE had planned to allocate around 50 MW of floating PV, but only a 900 kW project proposed by Società agricola Busetto Srl in Padua was selected.
Two projects submitted by Sonnedix in Montanaso Lombardo, in the northern province of Lodi, each with a capacity of 3.9 MW, were rejected. In this round, the ceiling tariff for floating PV €0.090 ($0.10)/kWh for installations between 1 kW and 300 kW, and €0.0728/kWh for systems above 1 MW.
Given the low level of participation, the ministry appears to have reduced the capacity allocated to floating PV.
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