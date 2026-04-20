TBEA launches 500 kW string inverter

The new inverter is designed around standardized 5 MW and 5.5 MW PV sub-arrays with the aim to reduce balance-of-system costs. It features a maximum efficiency of 99.0% and a high-voltage architecture of up to 1,600 Vdc and 1,000 Vac.

The TS500KTL-HV-C1 inverter

Image: TBEA

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Chinese power transformer manufacturer TBEA unveiled a 500 kW string inverter for utility-scale solar bases and integrated solar-plus-storage projects.

The company said the TS500KTL-HV-C1 inverter is designed around standardized 5 MW and 5.5 MW PV sub-arrays and aims to reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs while improving grid support capabilities.

The new inverter uses a high-voltage architecture of up to 1,600 Vdc and 1,000 Vac, a configuration intended to reduce cable use, lower line losses, and decrease equipment count compared with more conventional 330 kW-class solutions.

TBEA said this approach can reduce upfront plant investment and simplify deployment in large ground-mounted projects, where component count and construction efficiency have become increasingly important.

At the device level, the TS500KTL-HV-C1 uses third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. According to the company’s published specifications, the inverter offers a maximum efficiency of 99.0% and a European efficiency of 98.8%, while also increasing power density and maintaining a compact footprint.

The product is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -40 C to 70 C and, according to TBEA, can run at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters without derating.

One of the product’s main design targets is grid interaction. TBEA said the inverter uses voltage-source control and can respond within 20 milliseconds, while also providing reactive power compensation and active voltage and frequency support. This gives the unit a role beyond simple power conversion, particularly in weak-grid regions and power systems with high shares of variable renewable generation.

The company is also positioning the inverter for solar-plus-storage hybrid plants, where it can work alongside grid-forming power conversion systems to improve system stability and increase renewable energy utilization.

Beyond large desert solar plants, TBEA said the model is suitable for high-altitude, cold-climate, coastal, and high-salt-mist environments, as well as large commercial and industrial PV installations.

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