Saudi Arabia launches qualification process for 12 GWh of battery storage projects

From ESS News

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) announced on Thursday the launch of the qualification process for the second group of battery energy storage projects, comprising six developments, each with a capacity of 500 MW / 2,000 MWh.

Each project will be delivered under a build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the winning consortium holding 100% equity in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) responsible for developing and operating the assets, according to an SPPC statement cited by the Kingdom’s state-owned news agency Saudi Press Agency.

The SPVs will enter into separate Storage Services Agreements (SSAs) with SPPC. While the duration of the agreements was not disclosed in the latest announcement, SPPC previously confirmed a 15-year SSA term for the first group of battery energy storage projects.

SPPC launched its first battery storage tender in November 2024, covering 2 GW / 8 GWh of capacity across four projects under a BOO structure. A total of 33 local, regional, and international companies were prequalified for that initial round in December 2024.

The latest tender includes six projects: Samha BESS in Qassim province; Al-Leeth BESS in Makkah province; Al-Henakiyah BESS in Madinah province; Khulis BESS in Makkah province; Sadawi BESS in the Eastern Province; and, Ashyrah BESS in Makkah province.

The deadline for submission of statements of qualification is May 5, 2026, at 14:00.

Driven by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia continues to scale up its renewable energy and storage ambitions, targeting 48 GWh of battery energy storage capacity by 2030.

In one of its largest milestones to date, the Kingdom also completed grid connection of a 7.8 GWh battery energy storage development in December 2025. Owned by the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the project spans three sites in the southwestern regions of Najran, Khamis Mushait, and Madaya. Each site has a capacity of 2.6 GWh and is connected to the transmission network at 380 kV.