U.S. startup launches PV-driven autonomous pool skimmer

From pv magazine USA
Beatbot has introduced the iSkim Ultra to the residential pool market, a device that aims to reduce filtration load by capturing surface debris before it sinks.
The unit is powered by a top-mounted 24 W solar panel that supports continuous operation, supplemented by a 10,000 mAh battery for overnight cleaning cycles. For environments with limited sunlight, the system includes a 24 W magnetic wireless charging dock.
The hardware is built around a seven-motor drive system and 20 sensors, including tri-ultrasonic sensors and a six-axis IMU, allowing the unit to navigate pool shapes and avoid obstacles. The cleaning mechanism features a 265 mm front roller brush that feeds a 9-liter debris basket. Beatbot states the basket can hold between 400 and 800 leaves depending on their size.
Beyond physical debris removal, the device integrates a pump system that dispenses a natural clarifying agent to manage oils and fine particles. This feature is controlled via a mobile app, which also handles manual steering and software updates. The iSkim Ultra is priced at $1,499 and is designed to handle daily surface maintenance without manual effort.
The autonomous pool skimmer features a 9-liter filter capacity, capable of collecting approximately 400 to 800 medium-sized leaves before requiring emptying. For intelligent navigation, it utilizes 20 high-perception sensors, including tri-ultrasonic sensors and a 6-axis IMU, allowing it to move precisely and avoid obstacles.
Cleaning efficiency is enhanced by a 265 mm front roller brush, which captures debris effectively across a wide path. Additionally, the system is driven by seven high-performance motors.
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