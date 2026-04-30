Gotion unveils 5 MW/18.8 MWh ensclosed battery storage system

From ESS News

Chinese battery manufacturer Gotion High-Tech has announced that its first Gotion Grid Gen2 high-voltage cascaded energy storage system, rated at 5 MW/18.8 MWh in a single cabin, has passed a scientific and technological achievement appraisal, earning an “international leading” designation.

High-voltage cascaded grid energy storage is a modular battery architecture in which multiple battery–inverter units are connected in series to collectively reach grid-level voltages, enabling direct connection to medium- or high-voltage networks without the need for a large central transformer.

Gotion’s new utility-scale system is described as a “three-phase, one-cabin” grid-forming architecture, meaning all three electrical phases used in standard AC systems are integrated into a single enclosure housing the batteries, inverters, and control systems. Operating in grid-forming mode, the system can actively establish and regulate voltage and frequency, rather than simply following the grid.

The platform incorporates phase-to-phase temperature control and balanced management technologies, achieving an energy efficiency of 92.1%. It is also equipped with an AI-driven intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) platform that enables automated, proactive asset management and enhanced safety protection.

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