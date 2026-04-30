Gotion unveils 5 MW/18.8 MWh ensclosed battery storage system

From ESS News
Chinese battery manufacturer Gotion High-Tech has announced that its first Gotion Grid Gen2 high-voltage cascaded energy storage system, rated at 5 MW/18.8 MWh in a single cabin, has passed a scientific and technological achievement appraisal, earning an “international leading” designation.
High-voltage cascaded grid energy storage is a modular battery architecture in which multiple battery–inverter units are connected in series to collectively reach grid-level voltages, enabling direct connection to medium- or high-voltage networks without the need for a large central transformer.
Gotion’s new utility-scale system is described as a “three-phase, one-cabin” grid-forming architecture, meaning all three electrical phases used in standard AC systems are integrated into a single enclosure housing the batteries, inverters, and control systems. Operating in grid-forming mode, the system can actively establish and regulate voltage and frequency, rather than simply following the grid.
The platform incorporates phase-to-phase temperature control and balanced management technologies, achieving an energy efficiency of 92.1%. It is also equipped with an AI-driven intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) platform that enables automated, proactive asset management and enhanced safety protection.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.