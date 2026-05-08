Kalyon PV begins production at new TOPCon solar cell factory in Turkey

Turkish solar module manufacturer Kalyon PV announced it started manufacturing activities at its new solar cell factory in Ankara, Turkey.
In a filing with the Turkish stock exchange, the company said the manufacturing facility has a capacity of 1 GW. “With the implementation of this investment, our cell production capacity has now reached 2.1 GW per year,” the statement reads.
The company currently operates in Ankara another 1.9 GW module factory including a 1.1 GW cell production. It also operates 1 GW of ingot and wafer production capacity, respectively.
More details about the new manufacturing facility were not revealed.
The module manufacturing facility was commissioned with an initial capacity of 500 MW in August 2020. It was part of a wider project involving the construction of a 1 GW solar plant 260 km south of the Turkish capital, in Konya.
The project was tendered by the Turkish government in 2017. A consortium formed by Konya Solar and Hanhwa Q Cells was the winner, but the South Korea-based solar manufacturer walked away from the deal a few months later.
Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Electronics Technology Group Corp. (CETC) replaced Hanhwa Q Cells as a new project partner in October 2019. The Turkish government decided to subsidize the facility in September 2019, with a TRL 1.99 billion ($51 million) “super incentive.”
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