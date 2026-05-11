Ferroli launches monobloc propane air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial use

Italy-based heating specialist Ferroli has expanded its Omnia Life M monobloc air-to-water heat pump platform with the launch of new 26T–35T high-capacity models, targeting medium-to-large residential and light commercial applications requiring higher thermal output and elevated flow temperatures.

The Omnia Life M 26T–35T models use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and rely on DC inverter compressors enabling variable-speed operation to match thermal demand and optimize seasonal efficiency.

“Delivered as complete units with an integrated hydronic kit, they ensure fast, safe and practical installation,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “For larger applications, the units support installation in multiple cascade configurations, consisting of one master unit – managed directly by the controller – and up to five slave units.”

The heat pumps can reportedly deliver flow temperatures up to 85 C while operating in low ambient conditions down to around -20 C. This makes the system a viable replacement for traditional fossil-fuel boilers in renovation scenarios where high-temperature emitters are already installed, according to the company.

The new products cover a nominal power range of approximately 26 to 35 kW per unit. In cascade configurations of up to six units, the system can be scaled to over 150 kW of total heating capacity.

The systems can purportedly achieve seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4.95 and seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) of 5.21.

Other key design features include a three-phase power supply, an integrated hydronic kit to simplify installation, and a monobloc outdoor configuration that eliminates the need for on-site refrigerant handling.

“Suitable for outdoor installation, the units can produce water temperatures up to 85 C, making them ideal for radiant panels, fan coils, radiators, and for indirect production of domestic hot water (DHW) via an optional external storage tank,” the manufacturer said.

Founded in 1955, Ferroli is headquartered in San Bonifacio near Verona, northern Italy. The company designs and produces a wide range of solutions including heat pumps, boilers, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems.