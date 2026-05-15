Mitsubishi launches propane air-to-water heat pumps for large homes, light commercial applications

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe, Ltd (MHIAE), a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has expaned its Hydrolution EZY series with two new higher capacity products.

Available from June, the two new models offer capacities of 10 kW and 14 kW and are designed for large residential properties and small commercial applications. They both offer a single-phase 230 V power supply or a newly added three-phase 400 V power supply.

“Both new models are engineered for quiet operation, incorporating a dual-vibration-isolation structure, triple-layer sound insulation, a large fan, and a low-noise operation mode that reduces operating sound, ensuring compliance with noise regulations in densely populated residential areas,” the company said in a statement.

“The 14 kW unit produces a nominal sound power of 63 dB(A) while a dedicated silent mode further reduces sound levels to 57 dB(A), supporting compliance with local noise regulations and making them suitable for installation in noise sensitive environments,” it added.

The 10 kW and 14 kW models feature dedicated electronic expansion valves for both heating and cooling circuits. The units also incorporate a dual vibration isolation system, triple-layer acoustic insulation, and an oversized fan.

The new heat pumps use propane (R290) as the refrigerant, like the two 6 kW and 7.1 kW models of the series that Mitsubishi launched in October 2025. “Thanks to R290’s thermodynamic properties and the adoption of re-engineered components, the Hydrolution EZY models can achieve flow temperatures up to 75 C while maintaining reliable performance across ambient conditions from -25 C to 43 C,” the manufacturer stated.

“As a single, self-contained monobloc unit, installation requires only minimal plumbing and electrical connections. All refrigerant is fully contained within the outdoor unit, eliminating the need for refrigerant connections to the indoor unit,” the manufacturer said. “Only two water pipes and an electrical connection are required, minimising on-site work and reducing commissioning time.For enhanced safety, the units incorporate a built-in refrigerant leak detection sensor.”

The Hydrolution EZY series was initially launched by Mitsubishi in January 2025. The series provides heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW) from a single outdoor unit. It features a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 3.45 to 4.50 and an energy efficiency rating (EER) of 2.85 to 3.80.

Mitsubishi said the series is suitable for both radiator-based heating systems and DHW production without requiring extensive system upgrades. Additional features such as quiet operation modes, smart control connectivity, and built-in refrigerant safety systems reflect their focus on residential comfort, regulatory compliance, and ease of deployment in European markets transitioning toward low-carbon heating solutions.