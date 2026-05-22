SAJ unveils its ecosystem strategy and three new products at the elekeeper ecosystem partner conference

SAJ has launched three new products for the energy storage ecosystem – elekeeper 5.0, EK90 Series HS5, and CHS3. The elekeeper 5.0 app is a digital toolkit that includes five core AI capabilities: AI Designer offers smart layout and ROI modeling for proposal generation; AI Care ensures 24/7 system health; AI Saving enables peak shaving, generator coordination, and auto-optimization; AI Edge ensures efficient policy implementation and real-time command response; and AI Keeper simplifies voice-driven energy control. Supported by five AI-enabled functions, elekeeper delivers higher returns, smarter services, and simpler operation.

The EK90 HS5 is a comprehensive home energy solution designed for safety, simplicity, and intelligent performance. It offers total peace of mind with a nine-layer battery and system protection, while easy and fast installation is achieved through plug-and-play design, app-assisted setup, and the wireless professional meter. The system features a long-lasting LFP battery with DC-DC optimizer that is scalable for future expansion, delivers whole-home backup power with a 63A bypass, and includes an EVDC charging module that supports vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) connections. All of this is powered by an AI-driven home energy management system for smarter, more efficient energy optimization.

CHS3 is a C&I energy storage solution that can scale up to 2.5 MW/20.8 MWh for high-performance demands. The solution pairs SAJ’s CH3 Series 125 kW hybrid inverter with the company’s CB3 battery system. The hybrid inverter is built on a 1500 V DC voltage platform, which allows 50% more PV panels per string compared to traditional 1000 V systems – cutting string connections by 30%. Supporting parallel operation from a single unit to ten units without external transfer switches, it enables seamless on-grid to off-grid switching in less than 20 ms and offers 200% PV overloading capability.

The products were announced at the 2026 SAJ elekeeper Ecosystem Partner Conference that was held in Frankfurt in May, which brought together energy storage industry leaders, key partners, and business representatives from across Europe to explore opportunities in Europe's energy transition. During the conference, which centered around the core theme “SAJ, Your Smart elekeeper,” the company officially announced its strategic transformation roadmap, as well as its receipt of the Top Brand PV 2026 award from EUPD Sweden, in addition to formalizing its commitment with partners like Tibber.