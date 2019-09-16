India’s SECI to supply 1.3 GW of clean power through recent deals

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has signed deals to supply almost 1.3 GW of renewable energy in the past month alone.

Last week, it signed a contract to sell 680 MW of clean power to Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam. It announced the agreement on its Twitter account, just days after signing a 150 MW supply deal for the Rihand Dam floating solar project.

ReNew Solar Power will generate 100 MW and Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure will build 50 MW for the project, which is set to be operational by June 2021. UP Power Corp will serve as the offtaker, as it has agreed to pay INR 3.36 ($0.05)/kWh under a 25-year agreement.

SECI also recently signed a 100 MW wind power supply deal with the Kerala State Electricity Board.

In a separate development, Raj Kumar Singh – the minister for power and new and renewable energy – tweeted that a new tariff policy could be on the horizon.

“A new tariff policy is coming soon,” he said. “As per this policy, everyone will get 24×7 power supply. If any power cut happens, [the relevant] power distribution company will be fined and this fine money will go into the account of affected consumers.”