India’s future energy options all add up to coal, agree the experts
Panellists including a government representative and a member of the chief policy thinktank used by Narendra Modi agreed coal will continue as the staple source of Indian power into the mid century and technology should be employed to ‘clean’ it.
Department of Science and Technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma was among those advocating the continued use of coal.
Image: Ministry of Earth Science/Wikimedia Commons
Share
Although the hydrogen economy, energy storage options such as lithium and zinc-bromine and solar power were among the subjects considered by a panel as India’s Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) celebrated its 33rd anniversary, ‘cleaning coal’ dominated the debate.
The discussions were inspired by TIFAC’s Technology Vision 2035, which has identified making the Indian economy non-fossil-fuel-based as a grand challenge. However, the panellists agreed it would be impossible for India to replace fossil fuels and coal should instead be made more efficient and ‘clean’.
Max worked for pv magazine between 2012 and 2015 on a part-time basis and returned to the fold full-time in July 2018. An old-school print journalist, he has also worked in environmental consultancy, education, local government, infrastructure, aerospace, forensic science and sport.
1 comment
It’s bad news when élite policymakers line up not behind a feasible nasty policy but a busted fantasy. Hundreds of millions of dollars and euros was thrown at carbon capture from coal generators in the world’s most advanced economies, and all the projects failed and have been abandoned.
Meanwhile, India faces an immediate crisis in the effective bankruptcy of its loss-making coal generators. The policymakers should be looking at radical solutions like re-nationalisation without compensation. Wind, solar and batteries will keep getting cheaper, and there is no practical limit to the pumped hydro capacity potentially available in Ladakh at known costs. The renewables will keep tightening the financial screws on coal.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.