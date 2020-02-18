An open access, online European PPA tracker

Swiss software developer Pexapark has unveiled its PexaQuote software, a free-access online tool its developer claims can be used as a power purchase agreement (PPA) deal tracker for the European energy market.

Pexapark said the software can provide price analysis to help developers, utilities and corporate clean energy buyers seeking PPAs.

The tool is said to help address the complexity of pricing and contract negotiation by generating data from its price indices, deal tracker and quote service. “This is critical during a procurement process which can be unfamiliar, and where a significant investment in time and staffing may be required to collect and analyze market data to determine the best price and structure for a PPA,” the software developer said.

Freemium

Data on more than 50 PPAs signed for different generation technologies in Europe can be analyzed through the software, Pexapark said. “In addition to providing insight into pricing across the market, the ‘freemium’ version also includes a new feature wherein the user is able to request a quote for a given PPA structure,” the company added. “If any sell-side parties are interested, the software automatically matches them to the user.”

A recent report released by German consultancy Enervis estimated 8.4 GW of PPAs were signed in recent years in the European solar sector. That study, based on data from 25 countries, revealed the largest European PPA market for photovoltaic power plants is in Spain. Last year alone, 4.39 GW of solar-linked PPAs were announced in the country.

Italy and Germany followed, according to Enervis, with 1.91 GW and 1.05 GW, respectively, with demand also on the rise in Portugal (444 MW), Denmark (338 MW), France (158 MW), Ukraine (44 MW), Poland (35 MW), Sweden (16 MW) and the United Kingdom (6 MW).