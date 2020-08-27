Daily news round-up: Philippines could be set for 1.5 GW more solar and Tesla CEO has been dreaming of electric flight

The Citicore Renewable Energy Corp division of Manila-based clean energy developer Citicore Power wants to increase its current 238 MW solar portfolio to 1.5 GW within five years, English language Fillipino newspaper the Manila Bulletin reported on Monday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his belief batteries with energy densities of 400 Wh/kg – enough to support battery-powered flight – will be commercially produced within three to four years.

Solar waste was among the reasons cited by opponents to the development of a solar farm on a 43ha site in Ireland. A report in the Connacht Tribune Irish regional newspaper a week ago – which was credited to the newsroom at Galway Bay fm radio station – stated permission for Limerick-based clean energy developer WED Renewables Ltd to develop the facility near the town of Tuam in County Galway, had been upheld by planning body An Bord Pleanála.

Popular content

Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanche announced on Monday it had supplied a 2 MW/2.5 MWh lithium-ion battery for a grid-scale storage and EV charging test facility in the Swiss city of Aigle, in Vaud canton. The company said the installation is part of the public Réseau En Equilibre Local (REel) project being carried out by public utility Romande Energie and the SCCR-FURIES energy research center backed by the Innosuisse federal innovation agency and headed by a professor from the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne. The storage and e-mobility facility – which is supported by the Federal Office of Energy, the environment department of Vaud and the city of Aigle – will also see Swiss electric vehicle (EV) charging network business Gofast install 24 rapid EV charging stations at the site, with a total capacity of 1.8 MW.

pv magazine Australia this morning reported Perth-based tech start-up Power Ledger will use its blockchain peer-to-peer platform to host a renewable energy certificate marketplace for Southeast Asia which is being developed by Thai renewables business BCPG.

Reuters yesterday reported the world’s first parachute jump from a solar-powered aircraft, over western Switzerland, with parachutist Raphael Domjan landing near Payerne. His SolarStratos project team is reportedly planning a 20,000m solar-powered flight in 2022.