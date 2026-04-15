Varta launches all-in-one residential inverter and modular battery

Germany-based Varta has released its first all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS).

The Varta.hybrid.wall solution integrates an inverter, battery storage, energy management in a single system configuration. The approach enables installers to configure flexible, scalable packages across a range of system sizes and performance classes.

All components are “Made in Europe” and are technically compatible, the company said.

The solution combines the Varta.wall DC high-voltage storage system with the new Varta.hybrid three-phase inverter, which delivers up to 10 kW of power and features four MPP trackers.

Varta said the system is suitable for both new installations and retrofits of existing PV systems, and can be deployed as either an AC- or DC-coupled solution. Available storage capacity ranges from 4.5 kWh to 20 kWh and can be expanded depending on the customers' needs. The modular design also supports larger installations via cascading.

With Varta.hybrid.wall, the system can provide three-phase backup power from the storage unit. In the event of a fault, the external Varta.backupswitch automatically disconnects the home network from the public grid.

The optional Varta.iq energy management system is manufacturer-independent and compatible with up to 700 systems, enabling the integration of all household energy components. Features include dynamic electricity price optimization, bidirectional charging and cascade control.

Varta added that installation times have been reduced through the use of plug-in components and pre-assembled connections. Commissioning is carried out via the Varta.install app, while system monitoring and management are handled through the company’s online portal.