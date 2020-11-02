KKR’s India platform will acquire operating renewables assets

Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent Infrastructure owns 169 MWp of solar assets in Maharashtra and 148 MWp in Tamil Nadu.

India is a key part of KKR’s Asia-Pacific infrastructure strategy.

Image: fabersam/Pixabay

U.S. investor KKR has launched its Virescent Infrastructure operation to own and operate renewable energy assets in India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent aims to expand its portfolio of operational clean energy projects chiefly through KKR's infrastructure fund and will target facilities with stable cash flows from long-term public-sector contracts.

