Solar-powered atmospheric water generator

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish solar company Generaciones Fotovoltaicas de la Mancha (GFM) has developed the Watenergy Project, an off-grid, portable system that produces electricity and drinking water.

A number of technologies, including the use of desiccants, can produce condensation by lowering the temperature below its dew point. But the condensers that are currently on the market need electrical energy to operate, which makes them tough to install in parts of the world in which more water is needed.

Watenergy is a low-cost system that provides access to electricity and drinking water. It is also designed to provide emergency supplies in the event of a natural disaster. It is based on a standalone PV system, a portable container, and monitoring platform. The PV system consists of solar panels, inverters, and lithium batteries (LiFePO4).

It is embedded in a 20-foot portable container and is equipped with an intelligent load management platform. It is designed to operate the water-producing system based on ambient temperature, humidity, and incident solar radiation. Some of the electricity that is generated is used for a machine that captures humidity to supply 500 liters of water per day.

The European Regional Development Fund has supported the project. Previously, GFM developed the Julia portable system, the Suninbox platform, and a number of plug-and-play portable systems designed to provide smart grid services in remote areas.