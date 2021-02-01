India’s state power companies invited to develop 5 GW of solar

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has invited bids from state-run power companies to set up 5 GW of grid-connected solar project generation capacity under the third tranche of phase II of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme.
The solar projects will be developed on a build, own, operate basis, using Indian-made cells and modules. They can be developed anywhere in the nation and can be ground-mounted; floating—including on canals; rooftop arrays; or any combination thereof.
