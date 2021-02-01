India’s state power companies invited to develop 5 GW of solar

The PV projects – tendered under the Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme – will be entitled to government support through ‘viability gap funding’, with the level awarded determined by reverse-bidding auctions for the project capacity.

The level of public money allocated each project will be determined by reverse-auction bidding.

Image: Vinaykumar8687/Wikimedia Commons/https://bit.ly/36uOB4s

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has invited bids from state-run power companies to set up 5 GW of grid-connected solar project generation capacity under the third tranche of phase II of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme.

The solar projects will be developed on a build, own, operate basis, using Indian-made cells and modules. They can be developed anywhere in the nation and can be ground-mounted; floating—including on canals; rooftop arrays; or any combination thereof.

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

