Russia introduces net metering for small-sized PV

The new scheme will be open to homeowners and businesses.

The Russian government has introduced, this week, a new net metering scheme for solar and other renewable energy generators not exceeding 15 kW in size.

The new provisions come into force a year after a related law was signed and two years after Russia’s State Duma–the lower house of parliament–unanimously adopted a draft law developed by the Ministry of Energy.

Under the net metering regime, which is open to both private citizens and businesses, PV system owners will be allowed to sell surplus power to their respective power distributors at a price of between RUB1.7 and 2 per kilowatt-hour ($0.022-0.026).

“An immense demand may come from small enterprises working in regions with electricity prices at 6-10 rubles per kilowatt-hour and those regions, mostly in the south and far east, [which] claim to have high irradiation level that makes the solar power economically viable,” Anton Usachev, president of the Russian Solar Energy Association, told pv magazine.

According to him, Russia has, currently, an installed residential PV capacity of around 40 MW. “In 2020, around 13 MW of PV modules were bought by individuals,” he also revealed.

The plan to launch net metering in Russia dates back to early 2017.