Sasol, Air Liquide seek to procure 900 MW of renewables in South Africa

South African businesses are turning to solar and renewables to reduce their dependence on troubled utility Eskom.

South Africa-based chemicals producer Sasol and French multinational industrial gas provider Air Liquide, have launched a request for proposal (RFP) process for the procurement of a renewable energy supply to power Sasol’s South African operations.

Through this call, Sasol wants to procure an energy supply for its synthetic fuel plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga. “Subsequent to setting the 2030 target [to reduce 2017-referenced greenhouse gas emissions at least 10% from South African operations], Sasol entered into an agreement with Air Liquide for the sale of the air separation units (ASUs) at the Secunda site,” the company stated. “Air Liquide also committed to greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction interventions over and above those committed by Sasol.”

The two companies want to procure around 900 MW of renewable energy capacity, of which 500 MW will be for Sasol and 400 MW for Air Liquide. “It is envisaged that the successful bidder(s) will supply energy as independent power producer(s), in terms of power purchase agreement(s) to be agreed between the parties,” they specified.

Interested developers will have time until April 23 to submit their proposals.

Sasol launched a similar call for the Secunda site, and another site in Sasolburg, in Free State province, in August.

In mid-July, ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal Holdings, invited independent power producers to submit project proposals for solar arrays at six sites in South Africa, with a minimum project size of 10 MW each.