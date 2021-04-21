India’s NTPC tenders 1 GW of solar capacity, BHEL issues global tender to select module partners

Indian state-run power producer NTPC has invited bids to set up an aggregate 1 GW of grid-connected solar power projects anywhere in India. The installations will be set up on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis on the land identified and arranged by the developers. Developers can compete for 250 MW up to all of 1 GW capacity on offer, in 10 MW multiples.

NTPC shall purchase the solar power from these plants at an initial tariff of INR 1.91/kWh ($0.025/kWh) for the first contract year, which shall be escalated at 01 paisa/kWh per year for the duration till the 25th year. The power purchased shall be utilized by NTPC to meet its scheduled generation from Solapur and Kudgi thermal power stations under the scheme of “Flexibility in Generation and Scheduling of Thermal Power Stations to Reduce Emissions” issued by the Ministry of Power.

NTPC shall take over the special-purpose vehicle (a company specially incorporated/acquired as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the successful bidder for the execution of this project) after the completion of five years from the commercial operation date. The selection of solar power developers shall be made based on the lowest quoted “special-purpose vehicle handover cost” through competitive bidding.

In a separate development, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has issued a tender to select module supply partners in a pre-bid tie-up to participate in the 500 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park tender at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh.

Bidding is open for an aggregate 750 MW of monocrystalline silicon modules. Each module must be rated for a power output of a minimum 390 Wp, with 72 cells arranged in a 12×6 configuration or 144 cells (half-cut) in a 24×6 array. The modules should be suitable for a 1500 V DC system voltage application. Under standard test conditions, the module efficiency must be a minimum of 19%.

Only original manufacturers with a module manufacturing capacity of a minimum 400 MW a year can apply. The bidder must have produced and supplied a cumulative 50 MW of installed module capacity using 300 Wp or higher rated modules in any of the last three financial years.

The bidders must ensure compliance with the BIS registration and ALMM listing requirement.

Tentatively, the modules are to be delivered during the April-December 2022 period in a staggered manner, with the first lot of 30 MW expected within four weeks from the manufacturing clearance date.