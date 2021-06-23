Repsol commissions 90.5 MW in Spain, Amazon plans another 152 MW

The 126.6 MW Kappa plant is the first solar park that Repsol has developed in Spain.

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish energy giant Repsol has energized the first two sections of a 126.6 MW solar park it is building in Manzanares, in Spain's central region of Castilla-La Mancha.

The two units, called Perseo Fotón I and Perseo Fotón II, have a combined capacity of 90.5 MW, while the third section – the Perseo Fotón III plant – will have a capacity of 36.1 MW and is expected to come online in the upcoming months.

The €100 million project will raise the company's installed renewable energy generation capacity in Spain over 3 GW. Through its renewable energy unit, Repsol Renovables, the Spanish group is targeting to have 4.5 GW of clean energy generation capacity in 2025.

In a separate development, U.S. e-commerce group Amazon announced it wants to develop 14 new renewable energy projects in Spain, Finland, Canada and the United States. Among them, there is a new project in Castilla-La Mancha, which will be the one with the largest capacity of those driven by Amazon in Spain to date, with an installed power of 152 MW. This project will add to the four photovoltaic projects that the company already has in Andalusia, Extremadura and Aragon. With the commissioning of this new solar plant, which is expected to come into operation in 2023, Amazon's renewable energy projects in Spain will exceed 520 MW of capacity.

The new projects bring Amazon's renewable energy capacity globally to 10 GW. With these new investments, Amazon becomes the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the United States and reaffirms its position as the largest buyer globally and in Europe.

Amazon now has a total of 232 renewable energy projects globally, of which 85 are commercial scale wind and solar projects and 147 are solar roofs on company buildings and stores spread across the world.