Tata Power awarded India’s largest solar and battery storage project

Tata Power Solar Systems, India’s largest private-sector, integrated solar company, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a letter of award from state body the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of an INR945 crore ($126 million), 100 MW solar project with a 120 MWh battery in Chhattisgarh.
The project is set for completion within 18 months. Tata Power Solar’s work scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the facilities.
Tata says its utility scale EPC order book now stands at 4.4 GWdc of generation capacity with an approximate value of more than $1.2 billion, emphasizing its position as India’s leading solar EPC.
The latest win has strengthened Tata Power Solar’s battery storage portfolio in the renewables segment. The company is already executing a 50 MW solar project with a 50 MWh battery in the Leh district of the Indian union territory of Ladakh.
Tata Power chief executive and MD Praveer Sinha said: “We are glad to receive this prestigious order from SECI to build solar EPC projects, along with India's largest utility scale BESS [battery energy storage system] project. This is the second grid scale solar plant with BESS [built by Tata Power Solar] and is recognition of Tata Power Solar’s pioneering work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy domain.”
The company has a portfolio of more than 7 GW of ground-mounted utility scale solar capacity and more than 750 MW of rooftop and other small scale generation projects in India. It has installed more than 55,000 solar water pumps in the nation. Tata Power Solar has a solar manufacturing unit in Bangalore which has an annual production capacity of 580 MW of modules and 530 MW of cells.
