Ayana Renewable Power commissions 150 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
Bengaluru-based Ayana Renewable Power has announced that it has commissioned half of its 300 MW solar project at Bikaner, in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
The project is connected to India's interstate transmission system. By bringing half of the project online, Ayana Renewable Power has finally surpassed 1 GW of operational capacity. Its total management and developmental portfolio stands at 2.94 GW.
“With 1.09 GW of operating capacity, we are providing access to clean energy to millions of households in India,” the company said. “Ayana is constantly working towards contributing to our India’s energy transition.”
Ayana was founded in January 2018 by CDC Group, a government-owned development finance institution in the United Kingdom, to develop renewable energy projects in India.
The platform develops utility-scale renewable power solar and wind generation projects across India to build cost-effective capacity. It has said that it is looking at organic and inorganic growth models to ensure a balanced risk portfolio.
