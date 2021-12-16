North Macedonia streamlines two PV projects totaling 155 MW

The nation had around 94 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of 2020.

The government of North Macedonia has granted strategic investment status to two photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 155 MW. One of the two facilities has a capacity of 85 MW and is being planned by Renewable Power International in the municipality of Karbinci, in the eastern part of North Macedonia.

The second solar park is planned to have a capacity of 70 MW and to be located in Pechevo, which is also in eastern North Macedonia. Its developer is Hek Solar MK. The government said the first project is expected to require an investment of €63 million and the second around €53 million, without disclosing further details.

North Macedonia is currently supporting large scale solar through a series of tenders. The most recent one was launched by the Ministry of Economy in July. Other solar tenders were previously held in the country by the state-owned electric company Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM).

Furthermore, Bulgaria-based solar developer Solarpro Holding won, in April, a tender to build a 50 MW solar power plant at the former Oslomej coal power plant near Kicevo, North Macedonia.

According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Balkan country had around 94 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of 2020.