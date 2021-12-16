North Macedonia streamlines two PV projects totaling 155 MW

The government of North Macedonia has granted strategic investment status to two photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 155 MW. One of the two facilities has a capacity of 85 MW and is being planned by Renewable Power International in the municipality of Karbinci, in the eastern part of North Macedonia.
The second solar park is planned to have a capacity of 70 MW and to be located in Pechevo, which is also in eastern North Macedonia. Its developer is Hek Solar MK. The government said the first project is expected to require an investment of €63 million and the second around €53 million, without disclosing further details.
North Macedonia is currently supporting large scale solar through a series of tenders. The most recent one was launched by the Ministry of Economy in July. Other solar tenders were previously held in the country by the state-owned electric company Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM).
Popular content
Furthermore, Bulgaria-based solar developer Solarpro Holding won, in April, a tender to build a 50 MW solar power plant at the former Oslomej coal power plant near Kicevo, North Macedonia.
According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Balkan country had around 94 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of 2020.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.