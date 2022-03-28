Italy offers €1.5 billion of rebates for PV in agricultural buildings

Italy's Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies has launched a new rebate scheme to help farming businesses install rooftop PV systems on agricultural buildings.
The scheme has a budget of €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) and is being financed with funds from the post-Covid 19 recovery fund. The financial details of the rebates remain unclear. The first call to select projects for the subsidies will start soon.
“The aim of the measure is to support investments for the construction of photovoltaic systems on buildings for productive use in the agricultural, livestock and agro-industrial sectors,” the Italian government said. “Around 40% of the resources will be devoted to the financing of projects in the southern regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.”
Popular content
The Italian recovery fund also includes €2.2 billion for energy communities and €1.1 billion for agrivoltaics.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.