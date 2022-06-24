Iran pre-qualifies 85 bidders for 4 GW solar tender

Iran's Renewable Energy and Electricity Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has revealed that it has pre-selected 85 developers for the final phase of a tender for 4 GW of PV capacity.

It launched the exercise in April and received proposals from 106 bidders.

“The number of 152 construction sites have been identified in 30 provinces of the country and introduced to investors in the form of 95 baskets for the construction of power plant,” it said. “It is worth mentioning that the minimum and maximum capacity of the identified sites in the tender amounts to 10 MW up to 250 MW.”

Popular content

The selected developers will be awarded 20-year power purchase agreements at a fixed tariff. The tender is part of a plan that was recently announced by the Iranian Ministry of Energy to install 10 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next four years, in line with a broader plan to deploy 30 GW of generating capacity.

Iran has an installed renewables capacity of around 1 GW, with solar accounting for about 456 MW of the total. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country installed around 26 MW of new PV capacity in 2021, 50 MW in 2020, and around 90 MW in 2019.