Renewables and storage developers bid to offer new power in Ontario

Solar and storage could play a big part in expanding the province's power generation fleet.

Renewable energy and energy storage developers have been included among 55 companies approved by the authorities in Ontario to provide the “near term” new generation capacity the Canadian province expects to need.

The provincial government-appointed Independent Electricity System Operator (Ieso) says rising electric vehicle adoption and planned nuclear reactor retirements will ensure it needs to commission 5 GW of new electricity generation capacity.

As part of that effort, Ieso has approved 55 applicants to compete in a fast-track procurement competition designed to secure 1 GW of new generation plants by 2025 and a separate call for proposals to commission 2.5 GW worth of facilities by 2027.

With 77 applicants having been part of the initial round of both procurement exercises, Ieso has qualified 55 companies including Amp Solar Group; Brookfield Renewable Power; French-owned EDF Renewables Canada; China-backed Portuguese utility EDP Renewables Canada; Enbridge Inc; NextEra Canada Development; Renewable Systems Canada Inc; Samsung Renewable Energy; Japanese-Indian entity SB Energy US Holdings; and Spain's Acciona Energy Canada Global Inc.

The list of approved bidders includes “a significant number of potential energy storage projects,” according to trade body the Canadian Renewable Energy Association.

Ieso has stated its fast-track procurement – termed an ‘expedited process' – will be open for proposals from December 20 and the electric market operator expects to award contracts from February 28.

The 2.5 GW exercise – a first long-term request for proposals, or LT1 RFP – is set to be open for submissions by July with contracts awarded in October next year.