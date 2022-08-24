Waaree obtains approval for 4.75 GW of solar module capacity

From pv magazine India
Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies has secured approval for the maximum module capacity by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for use in government-backed projects. The approval covers projects planned to sell electricity to government entities.
The MNRE’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) features 18.05 GW of capacity from 28 manufacturers, including 4.75 GW per year from Waaree alone, or about 26% of the total. Out of 4.75 GW, Waaree has 2.65 GW enlisted for high-wattage modules (540 W, 600 W, and 650 W). It is also the only manufacturer to have 650 W modules listed under the ALMM.
Popular content
Waaree currently operates four PV module manufacturing facilities in India, in Surat, Chikhli, Tumb, and Nandigram. It has shipped solar modules to customers in 19 countries and has been ranked as a Tier-1 PV module manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for four consecutive years, from 2018 to 2021. Recently, it was recognized as a top performer in PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.