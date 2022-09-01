Enphase partners with Home Connect to manage home appliances from single app

From pv magazine USA

Enphase Energy, Inc., a microinverter and battery specialist, announced an agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Enphase will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering users a way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances.

Home Connect is available for nine well-known home appliance brands including Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff, and Thermador. Home Connect is an open platform that enables interaction with other smart home devices and services. Currently Home Connect enabled appliances can be used in 59 countries, in 30 languages and with almost 60 partners.

The new functionality will be available on the Enphase App in the United States and Germany starting with the integration of Home Connect enabled dishwashers, enabling users to optimize their dishwashers around time-of-day energy savings. New features and more appliances will be rolled out with the platform to more countries in the coming year.

Enphase and Home Connect will allow users to set enabled home appliances to run during times of peak solar energy production, off-peak energy times, or when energy prices are lowest. Additionally, consumers can set up the system to run appliances on solar energy saved in home batteries during pre-set time frames. Enphase customers can link a Home Connect account, and then use the Enphase App to manage their Home Connect enabled appliances.

“Thanks to the cooperation with Enphase, the Home Connect enabled dishwasher, washer, dryer, and washer dryer combination will have the ability to be started automatically at the most economic time and maximize the use of clean energy,” said Stefanie Lipps, managing director at Home Connect. “This makes the households of our users more sustainable.”