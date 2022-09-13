Solectria to optimize utility-scale string inverters for First Solar

From pv magazine USA

Yaskawa Solectria Solar, one of the few US-based manufacturers of solar inverters, has formed a partnership with First Solar. The two sides are working to optimize the Solectria XGI 1500-250 utility-scale string inverters for First Solar’s thin film cadmium telluride solar modules.

The goal of the partnership is to create a version of the new XGI 1500-250 utility-scale string inverter that allows a grounded DC input, and thereby ensures optimal integration with First Solar’s Series 6 and Series 7 modules.

“We expect that Solectria’s new inverter design in combination with First Solar’s module technology will help asset owners and operators further enhance the LCOE of their solar installations,” said Alex Kamerer, manager of product management for First Solar.

First Solar said its modules are lower-carbon alternatives to traditional crystalline silicon panels. The company also has a robust end-of-life and recycling program it developed in-house.

The partnership might prove attractive to developers who are looking to make the most of the incentives within the US Inflation Reduction Act. In addition to the 30% investment tax credit, there is a 10% credit adder for projects that use domestically produced hardware. To qualify for the 10% credit adder, 100% of steel and iron must be manufactured in the United States. For manufactured goods – like solar panels, inverters, and electrical gear – the goods must initially be 40% US-manufactured, although this percentage will increase in the future.

Solectria is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yaskawa America. Its products include inverters ranging from 25 kW to 250 kW in size, string combiners, and web-based monitoring for all size solar systems.