Large-scale battery to support German power network

TransnetBW, a German TSO, has said that a 250 MW grid-scale battery it has been planning since 2019 will be up and running by 2025.

The TSO for the state of Baden-Württemberg, in southwest Germany, said that the Netzbooster project, which will have an energy storage capacity of 250 MWh, will ease bottlenecks in the transmission of wind power from the north of the country to demand centers in the south. The battery, to be deployed by the Fluence Energy and Siemens, will have one-hour storage capacity, so it will be able to plug any failure in the transmission network within milliseconds.

Fluence Energy said in a press release this week that the project, to be installed at the grid network hub of Kupferzell, will also offer synthetic inertia and dynamic voltage control to TransnetBW's transmission network.

“We look forward to delivering this highly complex energy storage application at a scale required to support the country’s energy transition,” said Paul McCusker, senior vice president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Fluence. “Given the current energy crisis impacting Europe and the focus on accelerating renewable build-out under the REPowerEU plans, the deployment of this project is more urgently needed than ever.”

Fluence Energy described the project as the “world's largest battery-based energy-storage-as-transmission project.” TransnetBW is part of publicly owned energy and telecoms business EnBW.