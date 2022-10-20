Indian hydropower producer wins 105 MW of floating PV with $0.047/kWh bid

From pv magazine India
SJVN has secured a 105 MW floating solar project in the Indian state of Maharashtra by placing the lowest bid of INR 3.93 ($0.047)/kWh in a reverse auction held by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.
SJVN will set up the project on a build-own-operate basis. The estimated cost of project development will be $87.9 million. The project is scheduled for commissioning within 15 months of the date of signing of the power purchase agreement.
“After commissioning, the project will generate 230 million units of electricity in the first year and 5,420 million units over a period of 25 years,” said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director of SJVN. “The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 2,65,602 tons of carbon emissions.”
