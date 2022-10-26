Spain allocates 31 MW of solar in latest renewables auction

From pv magazine Spain
The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) held a 520 MW renewables auction yesterday, which concluded unsubscribed.
The auction aimed to contract 140 MW of distributed solar power, for installations of less than 5 MW with at least three local partners. The remaining 380 MW were allocated to other renewable sources, 220 MW of which were reserved for solar thermoelectric, 140 MW for biomass and 20 MW for other technologies.
The results have not been very encouraging: the quota for solar thermal was not awarded due to the cut-off price set by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, €110 ($110.24)/MWh. In total, 177 MW were awarded, of which only 31 MW to solar PV, and the remaining to biomass.
The auction PV capacity as follows: Brezos de Tormanto was awarded two projects, one of 3 MW and the other of 1.5 MW, at a price of €52 and €58/MWh, respectively.
Enerland was awarded two projects, 4.2 MW and 2.9 MW, at €44.98 and €47.98/MWh, respectively. London 1908, one of its subsidiaries, was awarded another 4.9 MW project at €54.98/MWh.
Powertis, the project development division of tracker maker Soltec, was awarded a 5 MW project at €54/MWh. Erasp Spain, a subsidiary of Engie, was awarded two projects of 5 MW and 2.5 MW, at a price of €57.82 and €60.24/MWh.
Finally, Hidrodelta was awarded two projects of 1 MW each, at €57.50 and €62.50/MWh.
In the auction held in October 2021, Miteco allocated a total of 2.9 GW of PV, which did not cover the capacity offered for the first time in history.
On November 22 another auction will take place, in this case for 1,8 GW of PV capacity. In this fourth auction, the capacity may be procured for expansion and hybridization of existing installations. If any of the quotas are not filled, a transfer may take place so that installations of other technologies can be allocated.
