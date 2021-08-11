Swedish developer announces 1 GW PV project pipeline in home country

Swedish PV project developer Helios Nordic Energy AB announced it has added 10 ground-mounted PV projects to its pipeline in Sweden. “Helios Nordic Energy is looking to invite appropriate investors to invest into four of these solar parks, which are all located in the price area SE3 in Sweden,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. “Their combined capacity is approximately 90 MW.”
The developer said the 10 new projects are all located in southern Sweden and have a combined capacity of around 500 MW, which brings the total capacity of the company's PV project portfolio to over 1 GW. “The company's next target is to increase the development portfolio to 2 GW by the end of 2022 in well-suited locations,” said Helios CEO, Andreas Tunbjer.
No further technical and financial details on the projects were provided.
Several unsubsidized large-scale PV projects have been recently developed in Sweden. Solar developer Alight secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for an 8 MW solar park in June and five-year PPA for an 18 MW solar park with Swedish restaurant and catering specialist Martin & Servera in December.
The potential of this segment in the Nordics is still unclear, but signals from neighboring Denmark suggest the region is at the beginning of a new phase. It is worth noting that the Nordic countries already have significant experience with private PPAs from the wind sector, which will be valuable for developers and investors in the solar sector.
