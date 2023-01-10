Schneider Electric releases residential solution with battery, inverter, EV charger

From pv magazine USA

Schneider Electric has unveiled a new residential energy management solution with a battery, an inverter, a smart electrical panel, and an electric vehicle charger. The residential platform allows monitors the energy consumption of household appliances and allows users to extend available back-up power during power outages.

At the utility level, the residential energy management system provides additional energy cost savings through programs such as net metering. It can also help to qualify homeowners for tax incentives.

The French energy management specialist said it has eliminated complexity for homeowners by automating energy production, storage, measurement, and control.

“Homeowners are now able to produce their own energy and seamlessly switch between power sources to optimize cost,” said Nadege Petit, executive vice president of innovation at Schneider.

The Schneider Home platform consists of five home components that integrate energy resources and digital capabilities, including:

Schneider Pulse : A smart electrical panel powered by embedded technology, functionality, and intelligence to interconnect various energy sources.

A smart electrical panel powered by embedded technology, functionality, and intelligence to interconnect various energy sources. Schneider Boost : The battery for energy storage that stores solar energy during the day and uses it during peak rates for utility bill savings and to keep power flowing during outages.

The battery for energy storage that stores solar energy during the day and uses it during peak rates for utility bill savings and to keep power flowing during outages. Schneider Inverter : The high-power hybrid inverter for solar and storage that converts solar energy output into usable AC electricity.

The high-power hybrid inverter for solar and storage that converts solar energy output into usable AC electricity. Schneider Charge : The EV charger leverages onsite solar and storage to boost charge speed and reduce charging costs.

The EV charger leverages onsite solar and storage to boost charge speed and reduce charging costs. Schneider Home: The smartphone application control system allowing the monitoring, control and automation of the whole energy management through a single app.

