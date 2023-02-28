DMEGC unveils 570-580 W TOPCon solar module series

DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, unveiled new monocrystalline solar panels based on n-type TOPCon technology at the Genera trade show last week in Madrid, Spain. It said the double-glass half-cut modules offer power outputs of 570 W, 575 W, and 580 W.
The modules measure 2,2278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32 kg. They feature 144 monocrystalline cells with reported efficiencies between 22.07% and 22.45%.
The maximum power voltage varies from 42.73 V for the 570 W panel to 43.11 V for the 580 W version, according to the manufacturer. It said the open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.02 V to 51.42 V.
DMEGC claims a power output of up to 754 W with a bifacial gain of 30%. For a bifacial gain of 10%, the power output reportedly ranges from 627 W to 735 W.
The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius. The panels have anodized aluminum silver or black frames and 2.0 mm double glass. The junction boxes have an IP 68 rating.
DMEGC offers a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power output warranty. It claims that the power output can still reach 87.4% of its original performance after 30 years.
“The modules feature exceptional performance in diffused light and cloudy conditions,” DMEGC said in the product’s spec sheet, noting that its n-type TOPCon technology offers a low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).
