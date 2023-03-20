Bosch unveils propane heat pump for residential applications

Bosch has joined other heat pump manufacturers in releasing an air-source heat pump that uses R290 as the refrigerant. It unveiled the new solution at the the ISH trade show last week in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Compress 6800i AW heat pump is designed for retrofit installations and new buildings, both for single and multi-family homes. It has a heating capacity of 3.9 kW to 6.7 kW, measures 800 m x 1,100 m x 540 m, and weighs 143 kg.

It has a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.8, according to the company's data sheet. The air source temperature can range from -22 to 45 C. The heat pump can purportedly produce hot water up to 75 C, and up to 65 C with external air down to -10 C. Its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) for heating water to 35 C varies between 4.57 and 4.58, while the SCOP for 55 C applications varies from 3.32 to 3.51.

“To save more energy – and heat more sustainably – the air-to-water heat pump can be combined with the Bosch Energy Manager and self-generated solar energy,” said Bosch.

It claims the Compress 6800i AW is the quietest heat pump in its portfolio. The noise level ranges from 51.2 dB(A) to 57.5 dB(A) during the day, and between 43.4 dB(A) to 46.2 dB(A) during the night. “

At a distance of three meters, the sound pressure level is only 28.5 dB(A), which roughly corresponds to the sound of a light breeze,” Bosch said.