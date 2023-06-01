Hamburg to deploy large-scale heat pumps in wastewater heat project

Johnson Controls, Hamburg Water, and Hamburg Energie are developing a wastewater heat project in the northern German city of Hamburg. US-based Johnson Controls will provide the city's central wastewater treatment plant with a large-scale heat pump system, with a heating capacity of 60 MW.
The plant is expected to start supplying the city with heat from 2025, Johnson Controls said in a statement. The company will install four 15 MW heat pumps that will supply heat to more than 39,000 residential units.
“The heat pumps will extract heat from treated wastewater that leaves the plant each day and feed it into the central district heating system of Hamburg Energie, part of the city's Port Energy Park heating network,” Johnson Controls said in a statement.
The manufacturer claims that the installation will be one of the first large-scale heat pump projects in Germany. Hamburg’s district heating network will additionally be supplied with heat from industrial processes and waste recycling, according to a spokesperson for Hamburg Energie.
“The Hamburg wastewater heating project is an example of how the heat transition can succeed if we consistently use local energy sources and state-of-the-art technologies,” said the spokesperson.
The heat pumps will be supplied from Johnson Controls' manufacturing facility in Nantes, France. In addition to the project with Hamburg Water, Johnson Controls also supplies similar heat pumps to utility companies such as EnBW Stuttgart, Stadtwerke Rosenheim, and Vienna Energy.
