Nickel-zinc battery systems with hydrogen, EV charging

ZincFive, a nickel-zinc battery cell developer, is entering the electric vehicle and microgrid market through new partnerships with Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE), a hydrogen developer, and Advanced Power & Energy, a direct current (DC) fast-charging developer for electric vehicles.
ZincFive will use its 37 kWh to 39 kWh energy storage systems to supply nickel-zinc-based uninterruptible power systems (UPS) for KCE hydrogen generator systems, which utilize a PowerCell fuel cell. These systems combine modular hydrogen fueling and EV charging in a single station, catering to new markets for clean fuel.
The company's commercial and industrial grade batteries employ a nickel-zinc chemistry and a potassium hydroxide aqueous electrolyte, making them suitable for operation in environments ranging from 68 degrees to 95 degrees.
“ZincFive and KCE have collaborated closely to develop a microgrid solution that delivers exceptional value to our customers,” said Robert Meaney, co-founder of KCE. “Leveraging ZincFive’s expertise in battery technology integrations, we have accelerated our learning cycles and streamlined our path to market. We are excited to commission our first system with our customer Zeem during the month of May.”
ZincFive is also supplying its immediate power solution systems into a pilot DC fast charging station project of Advanced Power & Energy located in Greenville, Pennsylvania. The partner is developing commercial DC fast charging stations from 120 kW to 4 MW. For the project, three AP&E power cabinets using 240 kW worth of ZincFive batteries are being commissioned, Tim Hysell, chief executive officer of ZincFive, told pv magazine USA.
“The DC fast charging site is located near two EV corridors as defined by the Pennsylvania State Department of Transportation, adjacent to the intersection of Highways 79 and 80,” George Bulick, president of Advanced Power & Energy, told pv magazine USA.
