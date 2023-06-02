Nickel-zinc battery systems with hydrogen, EV charging

ZincFive will use its 37 kWh to 39 kWh energy storage systems to supply nickel-zinc-based uninterruptible power systems (UPS) for KCE hydrogen generator systems, which utilize a PowerCell fuel cell. These systems combine modular hydrogen fueling and EV charging in a single station, catering to new markets for clean fuel.

The company's commercial and industrial grade batteries employ a nickel-zinc chemistry and a potassium hydroxide aqueous electrolyte, making them suitable for operation in environments ranging from 68 degrees to 95 degrees.

Popular content

“ZincFive and KCE have collaborated closely to develop a microgrid solution that delivers exceptional value to our customers,” said Robert Meaney, co-founder of KCE. “Leveraging ZincFive’s expertise in battery technology integrations, we have accelerated our learning cycles and streamlined our path to market. We are excited to commission our first system with our customer Zeem during the month of May.”