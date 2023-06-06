Akuo finalizes floating solar project in France

The company said that the implementation of floating solar technology has expanded the area's role beyond a water reserve and recreational fishing area to include solar electricity production.

Popular content

Akue obtained financing for the project from French lenders Arkea Banque et Entreprises et Institutionnels, the Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes, and its subsidiary Hélia Conseil, along with the Energy MAIF Transition fund. The company also secured secured a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from electricity supplier Octopus Energy.