Akuo finalizes floating solar project in France

From pv magazine France
Akuo commissioned its second floating solar power plant in France this week. It said the facility is located on Lake Cape Verde in Cintegabelle in Haute-Garonne, southwestern France, with a capacity of 8.7 MW.
The company said that the implementation of floating solar technology has expanded the area's role beyond a water reserve and recreational fishing area to include solar electricity production.
Akue obtained financing for the project from French lenders Arkea Banque et Entreprises et Institutionnels, the Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes, and its subsidiary Hélia Conseil, along with the Energy MAIF Transition fund. The company also secured secured a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from electricity supplier Octopus Energy.
“Floating solar technology is key to meeting the energy challenge that we collectively face,” said CEO Eric Scotto.
