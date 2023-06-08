Global PV manufacturing capacity to reach 1 TW by 2024

Global solar PV manufacturing capacity is set to nearly double next year, reaching almost 1 TW, according to the IEA. This expansion would be sufficient to meet the agency's annual net zero demand for 2050, which anticipates PV deployment of nearly 650 GW in 2030 and almost 310 GW in 2024. However, the industry is grappling with the challenge of oversupply.

In 2022, global PV manufacturing capacity increased by more than 70% to nearly 450 GW, with China accounting for more than 95% of new additions across the supply chain. In 2023 and 2024, global PV manufacturing capacity is expected to double, with China again accounting for more than 90% of the increase.