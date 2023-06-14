Gautam Solar unveils n-type TOPCon modules at Intersolar Europe

From pv magazine India

India’s Gautam Solar is showcasing n-type TOPCon modules this week at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany, with a focus on the European market.

It will target the residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments with modules ranging from 420 Wp to 435 Wp, while utility-scale and large C&I customers will be served with modules ranging from 565 Wp to 580 Wp.

“Europe is an important market for Indian solar module manufacturers and our new products with higher efficiencies are ideal for Europe,” said Gautam Solar CEO Gautam Mohanka.

The 420 Wp and 435 Wp TOPCon modules come in four variants: all black, silver frame, glass-to-glass bifacial, and lightweight bifacial, meeting local size requirements.

The all-black panels have a black backsheet and black anodized aluminum alloy frame, contrasting with the traditional white backsheet and silver anodized aluminum alloy frame.

The glass-to-glass bifacial variant offers a rear-side gain of 10-30%. The combination of n-type TOPCon and bifacial technologies provides a 37% power increase.

The lightweight bifacial modules use a transparent backsheet for efficient rear-side power generation while maintaining a lightweight design. They feature 108 half-cut cells based on M10 wafers.

For utility-scale and large-scale C&I projects, the 565 Wp and 580 Wp modules have 144 half-cut cells based on an M10 wafer.

The company has also introduced all-black mono PERC modules with power outputs ranging from 400 Wp to 415 Wp.

“All of these modules incorporate round ribbon for better light utilization, non-destructive cell cutting for higher reliability and lower chances of micro-cracks, and half-cut cell technology for better low-light performance. The optimum module size using M10 cells ensures maximum space utilization in a standard 40 ft. container during transportation,” said Gautam Solar.

Gautam Solar is based out of New Delhi, with four factories in Haridwar. The advanced modules are produced at the company's manufacturing facilities in India. The company has a solar module capacity of 500 MWp and plans to expand to 1 GWp by September 2023.